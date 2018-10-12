Transcript for Nuns allegedly confess to embezzling at least $500,000

Next tonight, two nuns accused of embezzling a half million dollars from a catholic school and allegedly spending the money on gambling and on vacations. Here's ABC's will Carr now. Reporter: Tonight, parishioners in disbelief, after sisters Mary Margaret crewer and sister Lana Cheng allegedly confessed to breaking the commandment thou shall not steal, embezzling at least $500,000. I was surprised, because they were highly esteemed and here a very long time. Reporter: According to the archdiocese of Los Angeles, the sister says they stole the money from a torrence, California, catholic school over a ten-year period. The nuns, who took a vow of poverty, using the money on travel and gambling in casinos. They're taking away the money from kids in school. And to do that is just terrible. Reporter: Tonight, after initially stating the matter would be handled internally, a spokesperson tells ABC news the archdiocese will likely press charges. In a letter to parents, the nuns expressed deep remorse and asked for forgiveness and prayers. David, tonight, some parents tell us they are furious. They believe they were an atm, that the nuns tapped into time and time again, and they want them to face discipline. David? All right, will Carr tonight.

