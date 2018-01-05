Transcript for Nurse charged with assault after police use stun gun on him in hospital

We turn next to the confrontation in a hospital emergency roomtured on a cell phone. We warn you, the video is difficult to watch. A nurse, right there in blue, tased by police after refusing to leave the E.R., where his own mother was being treated. And tonight, that nurse is now facing charges. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: Because of privacy issues, erlanger hospital tonight in Chattanooga says it won't explain what led to this fight in their emergency room, or say why they were asking one of their own nurses to leave. Tase him. Tase him. Reporter: The nurse here in the blue scrubs from the incident last Thursday is 42-year-old Roger Davis. He's seen in this cell phone video refusing the officers commands, and they keep threatening to shoot him with a stun gun. I'll walk out on my own. Put your hands behind your back. Reporter: The police report explains that the nurse's mother was visiting the emergency room and as staff was trying to care for her, Roger Davis was continuing to give them issues. At one point, he was asked by medical staff and the V.P. Of erlanger to leave. He's charged tonight with assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He has not yet entered a plea. A witness in the emergency room saw it differently. The cop is supposed to diffuse it and instead she was the aggressor. Reporter: Police are reviewing the incident, and a state nursing association says that while there are no laws that they know of that bar a nurse from staying with a loved one in an E.R., each facility may have its own rules. David? All right, Steve osunsami with us tonight. Thank you, Steve.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.