New nurse survives cancer, will soon return to fighting COVID-19 at work

After battling cancer for more than a year and a half, Victoria Glosson finished her nursing program and shared the news she’s cancer free with her father on Valentine’s Day.
1:18 | 02/16/21

Transcript for New nurse survives cancer, will soon return to fighting COVID-19 at work

