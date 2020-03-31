Transcript for Many nursing homes across country facing danger

patients leave the hospital. David? Thank you. And we've been reporting from the start about the virus striking nursing homes and long term care facilities. Tonight, nearly 150 nursing homes coast to coast reporting they have residents with the virus. But also, their workers. Tonight, the worker who fears she may have spread the virus, here's the report from WLS in Chicago tonight. I can't breathe at my normal level. Reporter: Tonight, this nurse saying she fears she may have unknowingly spread covid-19 at her rehab facility. That's my concern, if I picked up the virus and gave it to somebody else. Reporter: Up to 11 patients could be infected. This 77-year-old's family says they're still waiting for results. As of last week, at least 147 nursing homes across 27 states had at least one resident with covid-19. At least 77 confirmed cases at this Maryland nursing home. Over a dozen people at this senior living facility in Nebraska have the virus. We knew if we didn't do something soon, potentially everybody here would be testing positive. Reporter: Tragedy striking this home for veterans in Massachusetts. 13 deaths this month, so far at least 6 confirmed from the virus. Several others there now sick. This episode is a gut-wrenching loss that is nothing short of devastating. It's really devastating what we're seeing across the country. I want to bring in Alan of our Chicago station WLS. We're hearing so many of these stories.

