NYC Mayor Eric Adams could face additional charges, prosecutor says

During a Wednesday court hearing in a Lower Manhattan courtroom, a prosecutor said that "possible" additional charges against Mayor Eric Adams and "likely" additional defendants could be added.

October 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live