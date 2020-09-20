NYC Subway car goes off tracks

More
The train derailed as it pulled into a station, sideswiping several columns in the process.
0:32 | 09/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NYC Subway car goes off tracks

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:32","description":"The train derailed as it pulled into a station, sideswiping several columns in the process. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73132609","title":"NYC Subway car goes off tracks","url":"/WNT/video/nyc-subway-car-off-tracks-73132609"}