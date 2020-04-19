NYPD officer attacked inside subway station

More
Video shows the moment a man kicked the officer, causing her to fall onto the train tracks.
0:52 | 04/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NYPD officer attacked inside subway station

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"Video shows the moment a man kicked the officer, causing her to fall onto the train tracks. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70227440","title":"NYPD officer attacked inside subway station","url":"/WNT/video/nypd-officer-attacked-inside-subway-station-70227440"}