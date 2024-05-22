NYT: Another controversial flag was flown at yet another Alito home

According to the New York Times, a Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.’s beach house displayed an “Appeal to Heaven” flag, a symbol carried by some rioters on Jan. 6.

May 22, 2024

