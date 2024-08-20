Obamas discuss friendship and support for Harris on Day 2 of DNC

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama speak at the DNC on Tuesday, highlighting their 20-year friendship with Harris.

August 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live