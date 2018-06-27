Transcript for Officer charged in fatal shooting of unarmed teen during traffic stop

tonight, and major developments in the death of antwon rose this evening. An east Pittsburgh police officer has now been charged with the shooting of the unarmed teen after a traffic stop. And new video tonight of the drive-by shooting that prompted that traffic stop. A person firing from the backseat. Here's ABC's Kenneth Moton. Reporter: Tonight, no justification. Those strong words from the top county prosecutor charging east Pittsburgh police officer Michael rosfeld with criminal homicide for this fatal shooting of unarmed 17-year-old antwon rose, as he ran away from a traffic stop. Antwon rose didn't do anything in north Braddock other than be in that vehicle. Reporter: Prosecutors also releasing new surveillance video showing another teen firing out of a car window, as an the twon sat in the front seat. Minutes later, officer rosfeld pulling over the vehicle suspected in the drive-by shooting. Witnesses says antwon showed his hands, turned and ran. Rosfeld fired, hitting antwon three times, the one to the back fatal. What was this police officer supposed to do? There's a car that was obviously involved in a shooting, an attempted murder, right up the road. The windows are blown out from return fire. Reporter: For days, demonstrators and antwon's family have demanded justice. He should've been in jail the day after it happened. He should've been fired five minutes after it happened. Reporter: Today, antwon's mother too upset to speak. Her attorneys calling the charge the first step. We want a conviction of someone who murdered her son. And we really won't find justice unless we find that. Reporter: A conviction in police shootings is rare, but I can tell you, the district attorney believes he has a strong case, all because of what he says are the statements made by officer rosfelt are consistent about whether or not he saw a G. Rosfelt's lawyer says he was just doing his job and will let the legal system play out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.