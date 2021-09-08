Transcript for 1 officer dead, 1 critical after traffic stop attack

To Chicago now. The police department mourning a young officer killed in the line of duty. Responding to a traffic stop. Tonight, her partner is fighting for his life. And the city's mayor with a warning for those responsible for the increasing gun violence on the streets. Here's Phil lipof. Reporter: Tonight, the Chicago police department is mourning the loss of one of its own. A 29-year-old female officer with just 3 1/2 years on the job killed in the line of duty. A street lined with fellow officers, saluting the ambulance carrying her body to the medical examiner's office. Give me two ambulances. Two ambulances needed. Two officers down. Reporter: It was a traffic stop on the south side of the city. Three people in the stopped car, three officers approaching. That's when police say the man sitting in the passenger's seat opened fire, hitting two of the officers. Officer down. Reporter: They returned fire, wounding the alleged gunman, then rushing to save two of their own. Take that damn vest off right now and start compressions. Start breathing. Whatever we got to do, start it now. Reporter: One officer pronounced dead at the hospital. Her partner in critical condition. The department keeping vigil outside the hospital. Police superintendent David brown, grieving with his department, praising his officers. They come to work willing to run toward danger, toward gunfire, and they're willing to sacrifice their lives to save the lives of perfect strangers. Reporter: And mayor Lori Lightfoot with this warning. No gang member, no drug dealer, no gun dealer can ever have a moment of peace on any block, any neighborhood, not in Reporter: This year so far particularly dangerous for Chicago police. 38 officers shot at, 11 have been hit, and now one killed. Linsey, the three suspects are still in custody at this hour, being questioned. As for the officers, we're told they were wearing body cameras, and the footage will likely be key as the information moves forward. Phil, thank you, and welcome to "World news tonight."

