Transcript for Officer facing charges for arresting the woman who dialed 911 for help

Back now with an update on an excessive force case out of Miami, involving bodycam. The officer at the center of it getting arrested by his own department. Here's ABC's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Tonight, this police officer facing criminal charges seen here aggressively arresting this woman after she dialed 911 for help. Why are you doing that? Reporter: That woman, dyma loving, and a friend calling miami-dade police on March 5th, reporting a neighbor threatened them with a shotgun. While officers questioned that neighbor, officer Alejandro Giraldo stayed behind to talk to the women. Another officer with his bodycamera rolling, walks up just as the conversation escalates. We were walking down the street. Reporter: The video capturing loving asking to leave to call her kids. Giraldo threatening to arrest her and threatening she should be committed for being mentally impaired. He pushes loving against a fence and forces her to the ground. Do not touch me. Do not touch me. Reporter: The cell phone video of the arrest on social media, prompting an investigation. This was a troubling video that was shown out there, and obviously we agreed it was troubling and that's why we took action. Move. Reporter: Giraldo fired and charged with battery and official misconduct saying nothing as he was released on bond this week. Loving's attorney applauding Giraldo's arrest saying they now plan to file suit against him. Giraldo is scheduled to be arraigned later this month. His attorney tonight calling all of this a rush to judgment. Tom? Marci Gonzalez for us. Marci, thank you.

