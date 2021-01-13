Former officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck to be tried separately

A judge in Minneapolis ordered that Derek Chauvin be tried separately from the other three officers involved in the death of George Floyd, citing a volume of evidence and COVID-19 concerns.
0:16 | 01/13/21

