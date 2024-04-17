Officer shot, suspect killed during ambush at traffic stop: Police

An Albany, New York, police officer was shot in the leg by a driver during an attempted traffic stop, according to the police chief. The suspect was killed after the officer returned fire.

April 17, 2024

