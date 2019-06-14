Transcript for Officers cleared in shooting that left suspect, firefighter dead

Now to the deadly and chaotic scene in Wisconsin. A firefighter shot and killed by the man he was trying to help. Body cam showing the man was revived from a suspected drug overdose when he suddenly pulled that gun. Here's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, newly released body camera video capturing that deadly encounter in Wisconsin. It started on a bus. Paramedics reviving Reuben Houston with narcan for a suspected overdose. Moments later officers repeatedly urging him to go the hospital. Do you have any weapons on you? No, sir. You have a bulge on your right side. That's my phone. Don't reach for anything. Can I pat you down real quick? No, look, man, I have a problem with officers touching me. Whoa, whoa, whoa! . . Shots fired! Reporter: In a split second, that man reaching for his gun and opening fire. Houston killing firefighter Mitch lundgard and injuring another officer. I'm hit. I'm bleeding. Reporter: The man then taking a hostage, who was struck by a stray bullet. The suspect gunned down by police, dying at the hospital. Then officer's actions demonstrate what is meant when you hear the thin blue line and the thin red line. Reporter: The police chief saying the officers acted David?

