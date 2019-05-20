Officials secure gas lines as they look for cause of deadly home blast

The explosion, which killed a man and left his wife in critical condition, damaged at least a dozen homes in one Indiana neighborhood.
0:09 | 05/20/19

The index in the deadly home explosion in Jefferson bill Indiana a husband was killed his wife in critical condition tonight. More than a dozen homes were damaged no word on the cause yet.

