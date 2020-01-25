Officials warn coronavirus will affect more Americans after Chicago woman diagnosed

The woman in her 60s started feeling sick three days after returning home from China, where at least 25 people have died from the virus and over 800 people have been infected.
3:00 | 01/25/20

