-
Now Playing: What you should know about the Coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus prompts construction of new hospital in China
-
Now Playing: Officials warn coronavirus will affect more Americans after Chicago woman diagnosed
-
Now Playing: Mom inspires by documenting daughter with cerebral palsy learning to walk
-
Now Playing: Trump debuts new design for Space Force logo
-
Now Playing: New York City police officer charged in death of 8-year-old son
-
Now Playing: Man arrested after stealing airport employee's wallet, then car with baby inside
-
Now Playing: Major winter storm moving northeast causing deadly conditions
-
Now Playing: At least 2 people dead in massive warehouse gas explosion in Texas
-
Now Playing: Democrats make final push in impeachment arguments
-
Now Playing: New audio appears to capture Trump saying he wants Ukraine ambassador fired
-
Now Playing: Auschwitz survivor shares his story 75 years after liberation
-
Now Playing: Tim Robbins weighs in on Trump’s travel ban
-
Now Playing: Tesla now the world's 2nd most valuable carmaker
-
Now Playing: Uber bringing self-driving cars to DC
-
Now Playing: Police find missing 13-year-old girl who 'willingly' got into someone's car
-
Now Playing: Brewery uses photos on beer cans to help get dogs adopted
-
Now Playing: Student shot in alleged hazing incident at New Mexico State University
-
Now Playing: Actress takes stand in Harvey Weinstein trial
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Friday, Jan. 24, 2020