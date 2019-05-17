Transcript for Ohio State doctor sexually abused at least 177 male students: Report

Everybody walling for the baby, thank you. And new allegations at Ohio state university. A former team doctor abusing 170 athletes over 20 years and some university officials failed to act. Here is ABC's whit Johnson. Reporter: Tonight, the president of Ohio state university calling the report "Shocking and painful." The investigation into team doctor Richard Strauss finding that he sexually abused at least 177 male students and that college officials knew for decades, but failed to act. This is relief and validation of what we have been saying for a year and a half. Reporter: The report detailing abuse between 1979 and 1996. Victims alleging they were groped and touched inappropriately during exams, calling the abuse an "Open secret." Students gives him nicknames. He was never officially disciplined. Retiring in 1998, then dying by suicide in 2005. That doctor is dead now. Osu robbed me of my ability to ever have closure with him. I'm a survivor. Reporter: Some victims saying they were inspired by the brave women who spoke out against usa gymnastics doctor and serial abuser Dr, Larry Nassar. Today osu calling its failure to protect students unacceptable. We have complete sympathy and empathy for the survivors. Our hearts go out to them. David a number of victims are now Ohio state university. Osu offering to help paying for professional counciling. It's unveiling a long list of changing at the university to prevent abuse like this from ever happening again. There is more ahead on ABC news this Friday.

