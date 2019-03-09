Transcript for Olympic gymnast Simone Biles breaks silence on brother’s arrest

gymnast Simone Biles speaking out for the first time about the arrest of her brother, charged with murder in a triple homicide in Cleveland. Here's ABC's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: Tonight, olympic gold medalist Simone Biles breaking her silence after her brother was charged with murder. Posting on Twitter that she's "Still having a hard time processing last week's news." Biles' 24-year-old brother tevin Biles Thomas was arrested last week for the shooting deaths of three young men at a party in Cleveland on new year's eve. Authorities say Biles Thomas was allegedly part of an uninvited group who was asked to leave the party that night when a fight broke out. Biles and her brother, seen here just two years ago, were raised separately. She says, "My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families. There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone's pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible David, Simone Biles' brother is a specialist in the U.S. Army on active duty since 2014. Now, he's set to face a judge next week. David? All right, kayna Whitworth. Kayna, thank you.

