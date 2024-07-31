Olympics: US swimmer Katharine Berkoff wins bronze 32 years after her dad

Team USA swimmer Katharine Berkoff won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics -- the same achievement her father, David Berkoff, accomplished 32 years earlier at the Barcelona Games.

