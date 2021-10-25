Omicron variant confirmed in at least 9 states

Six cases in Nebraska are linked to a person who had traveled to Nigeria. A new study from South Africa suggests the omicron variant could be more likely to cause reinfections than prior variants.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live