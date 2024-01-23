'Oppenheimer' tops 2024 Oscar nominations

The Oscar nominations included a diverse group of nominees; however, critics questioned the omission of "Barbie" star Margo Robbie for Best Actress and Greta Gerwig for Best Director.

January 23, 2024

