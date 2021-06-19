Transcript for Oregon police search for suspect in triple murder spree

We turn to Oregon where authorities are desperately searching for a killer accused of going on a rampage. Police in the north bend area say the man may be responsible for the deaths of at least three people in different locations. They're calling him armed and dangerous. Here's zohreen shah. Reporter: Tonight, an urgent manhunt underway in Oregon for a man authorities believe is behind a triple killing spree. Officials releasing these images, saying the suspect is armed and dangerous. Police believe the rampage started when the man allegedly ran over a couple with a white dodge pickup truck at an rv campground in north bend Friday morning. 74-year-old Anthony oyster killed. His 73-year-old wife Linda in critical condition. Police finding another man dead in his trailer. Minutes later, authorities responding to a shooting at a marijuana dispensary, where police found 47-year-old Jennifer Davidson dead. Tonight, officers frantically trying to identify the suspect and the motive. Police blocking off major roads in the hunt for the killer, eventually finding the pickup on a nearby highway, crashed and set on fire. Officers say the suspect purchasing more ammo before vanishing. We have a witness that indicates that the person that was driving this pickup truck got out of the truck, appeared to be armed with a handgun, and then disappeared or ran into the woods or the brush nearby. Zohreen shah is joining us authorities trying to track down the suspect tonight. You're learning more about the investigation. Reporter: That's right, whit. Police warning anyone who sees the suspect to stay far away and call 911 immediately. They also don't know if he had any connection to the victims before this attack. Whit? All right, zohreen, thank you.

