Transcript for Oscar-nominated actor Ned Beatty dies at 83

Finally tonight, he often said he loved being a character actor. And you will definitely remember his roles. Ned beatty, the prolific character actor. His roles spanning decades. More than 150 movies and TV shows. As Rudy's father in "Rudy." This is the most beautiful sight these eyes have ever seen. Beatty's first movie, "Deliverance" in 1972. With John Jon Voigt and Burt Reynolds. You know something? You're right. We're lost. Don't know where in the hell we are. "All the president's men" with Dustin Hoffman. Ok yeah, I got the press here. I'm going to have to call you back. In "Network" in 1976. His three-minute monologue earning him a best supporting actor or kak nor nation. You have meddled with the primal forces of nature and you will atone. Am I getting through to you? Take the gentleman's cape. Reporter: And as lex luthor's henchman in "Superman." I don't think he wants me to, Mr. Luthor. Over the years, beatty always saying he loved playing supporting roles. It's a blessing. I don't know, I don't feel typecast and I think, you know, that is unusual in our business. I've been lucky. I've gotten to play different things. His family tonight saying he died of natural causes, surrounded by family and friends in Los Angeles. Really not the work, really not the fact that people see your face. It's the people -- I keep coming back to be with other actors. Well, tonight, we celebrate Ned beatty. He was 83.

