Oscar-winning actress Cloris Leachman dies at 94

Leachman became a household name playing Phyllis Lindstrom on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” She won an Oscar for supporting actress in “The Last Picture Show.”
1:30 | 01/28/21

Transcript for Oscar-winning actress Cloris Leachman dies at 94

