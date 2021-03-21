Transcript for Outcries grow across the country to stop Asian hate

Now to the alarming increase in violence directed to people of Asian descent in this country, and the growing outcry to stop the hate. In cities like New York, Denver, Alejandro, California, people remembering those killed in Georgia. Here's elwyn Lopez. Reporter: Tonight in Atlanta, in the wake of the deadly shooting rampage, the grieving deepening. We know what the pain is but we cannot be divided in this hour. Reporter: Police say the man they have in custody admitted to opening fire inside three Atlanta area spas, appearing to blame his actions on a, quote, "Sex addiction." But because 6 of the 8 victims killed were women of Asian descent, many here and around the U.S. Remain convinced that anti-asian sentiment drove the murders. And are outraged as police, still in the early stages of their investigation, have not labeled the shootings a hate crime. We have lived in the shadows, invisible. Reporter: But the tragedy shedding new light on a disturbing trend. Just in the past few days, in San Francisco, an 83-year-old man assaulted, parts of his neck broken. And a 76-year-old woman punched in the eye. In New York, a man says teenagers have been hurling racial slurs at him and throwing garbage at his laundromat for months. Just because we are Asian. Reporter: Data from 16 major cities shows anti-asian hate crimes reported to police are up a combined 149% last year, according to research from California state university San Bernardino. We are seeing an historic surge in anti-asian hate crimes compared to all hate crimes that are going on. Reporter: And of course, behind every statistic, there's a face, a person, and a family forever changed. Tonight in Atlanta, a devastating sense of loss. Linsey? Elwyn, thank you. Next to the historic special

