Transcript for Outrage sparked by reports of private CBP Facebook group

We'll turn next to the outrage over the border. Immigration officials tonight launching an investigation into a secret Facebook group where border patrol agents allegedly joked about the deaths of migrants and posted vulgar illustrations about members of congress. It comes as members of the congressional his tarik caucus made their way inside one of the most troubled detention centers. ABC's will Carr has more from the border in California. Reporter: Tonight, customs and border protection is investigating what it calls "Disturbing" and "Completely inappropriate" posts allegedly made by border patrol agents on propublica just published the vulgar and threatening posts after the nonprofit found a secret group on Facebook allegedly comprised of roughly 9,500 current and former border patrol agents. One thread about an image that sparked national outrage of the drowned salvadoran man and his young daughter, that sparked national outrage. One comment suggests the photo had been edited because the bodies appeared too clean. Other posts include graphic images suggesting sexual and physical violence against members of congress. One member encouraging agents to "Throw a burrito" at congresswomen Veronica Escobar and Alexandria ocasio-cortez, part of a delegation touring two Texas cbp facilities today. Ocasio-cortez was asked about the posts. In that last facility, I was not safe from the officers in Reporter: Tonight, the border patrol's chief of operations is defending his agency, but not the comments. Don't let the actions of a few be representative of the whole, is what I would ask. And will Carr joins us now from the border in southern California. Will, immigration officials opening an investigation. They say any agents who may have violated agency conduct policies will be held accountable. Reporter: That's right, Cecilia. The chief of the agency says agents will be held accountable, according to the code of conduct, regardless if they were on or off-duty. It comes as members O congress say they plan to launch an investigation and president trump is calling border patrol agents patriots. Cecilia? Okay, will, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.