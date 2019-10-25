Outrage over video of police officer killing 16-year-old

More
Video of a police officer fatally shooting a teenager as he ran away has been released two years after the shooting occurred.
1:38 | 10/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Outrage over video of police officer killing 16-year-old

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"Video of a police officer fatally shooting a teenager as he ran away has been released two years after the shooting occurred.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66512779","title":"Outrage over video of police officer killing 16-year-old","url":"/WNT/video/outrage-video-police-officer-killing-16-year-66512779"}