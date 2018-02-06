Transcript for Owners of a Pomeranian that died on a Delta flight are demanding answers

reunited with itne mily demanding to know why the dog didn't sue flight. Here's ABC's Zachary kiesch. Reporter: Tonightow of thisomeranian demanding answers, when he diedthe mif a cross-country flight. The dog is not a pet. Aamily member. We are just without answers. Happened to our dog? We don't know. EP it began Wednesday Phoenix, when Alejandro's owners put him on a a toark, wherehe couple is Ng. Because he was flying alone, the dog was kennelled inside the plane's cargo hold. At 6:00 A.M., the plane made a stoptroit, and the das fine. Then appmately 8: 8:00 in the morning, dog was again checked on, and he was headcording to delta. Reporte airline tng ABC news they are "Conducting a thorough review of the situation." I couldn't believe it. I had no words I DI know what was going on. Reporter: In March, Thi French bulldog died on a united fligwhen the said the flight attendant made them put thppy in the overhbin. The owners reaching a settlem with the airline. St year, Anes transported more THA hf a million animals. 24 of them. Pets are considered property in the United States, so in general, they're nffin the eyes of the law than a piece of luggage. Reporter: Experts say if you do have to put your pet in cargo, try to avoid doing it during extreot and extreme cold months, because airlines don't have mcontrol over temperature in the cargo hold area.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.