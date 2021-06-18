Pair of journalists win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

The honor went to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia. The Nobel Committee recognized them for their efforts to &ldquo;safeguard freedom of expression.&rdquo;

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live