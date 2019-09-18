Pair of youth soccer players struck by lightning during game

They collapsed moments after a visible flash in Kingston, Jamaica, but both are expected to recover.
0:12 | 09/18/19

And multiple soccer player struck by lightning during a game you could see two players collapsing moments after that visible flash of lightning in Kingston Jamaica. A third player also hurt people running to help the players are now cover.

