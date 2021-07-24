Transcript for Pandemic looms largely over start of Olympics

We do move to Tokyo now and the pandemic looming large over the start of the olympic games. The first women's beach volleyball match canceled due to a positive covid test. Still the events are getting under way. Team usa not medaling on day one but good news for men's gymnastics, qualifying for the team finals, and women's soccer making up for that surprise loss with a big win over New Zealand, 6-1. ABC's James Longman is right there in Tokyo. Reporter: Tonight, covid continuing to impact the Tokyo olympics as the first full day of the games got underway. The first scheduled match for women's beach volleyball canceled after the Czech team had to withdraw because of a positive test. New covid cases in the olympics rising yet again overnight to at least 127. One person testing positive in the olympic village, though officials say it's not an athlete. New cases also up 133% in the city of Tokyo over the last seven days, doing nothing to ease concerns across Japan that these games are causing a health emergency. This coming as the ioc issued a stern warning about breaches to covid protocol after some athletes and officials were seen at the opening ceremony without masks. Still, despite the risks, the games in full swing. The U.S. Men's gymnastics team advancing to the finals, landing in fourth place behind Japan, China, and Russia. No fans, of course, but the squad had Simone Biles and the other U.S. Women gymnasts to make up for it cheering their support from the stands. Sam Mikulak hoping to lead the young team to its first medal since 2008. Teammate Brody Malone, a first-time olympian, saying before the event that the year-long delay gave him more time to prepare. It definitely helped me for sure. Having the year off gave me the time to get more numbers under my belt and get more confident. Reporter: And a decision by the U.S. Women's soccer team to skip the opening ceremony for practice appearing to pay off. Meghan rapinoe and the team bouncing back from that surprise loss to Sweden to dominate new Zealand, 6-1. First lady Jill Biden attending that match. And Biden also joining French president Emmanuel macron to take in a three-on-three basketball game, making its olympic debut. While the United States entered the day disappointingly with zero medals, it was China who earned the distinction of being first to claim gold. Shooter yang Qian taking first place in the women's 10-meter air rifle event. The 21-year-old putting the medal on her Alf because of covid protocols. Medal ceremonies very different this time around. James Longman with us from Tokyo and, James, it's not just the pandemic, but we've been watching an approaching tropical storm and now it's expected to impact some of the events. Reporter: Yeah, that's right, whit. The rowing has actually been moved up a day because of this storm. It's not clear what other events could be impacted but the surfers who are participating in their first olympic games say they welcome the possibility of bigger waves. Whit. All right. James, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.