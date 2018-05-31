Transcript for Panicky scene as pilot suffers seizure midflight with 155 passengers on board

To the emergency in the cockpit the passenger jet flying from Cincinnati to Florida when one of the pilots suffered a seizure mid flight here's ABC's Steve Olson Tommy. This is the moment when air traffic control learns that one of the pilots on allegiance like thirteen 04 is having a medical emergency. We only. Are coming in do they are and aren't hanging in there and I. The sick pilot has 155. Passengers and six crew members had just left Cincinnati headed for put a court of Florida. Flight attendants are kind of rushing toward the front of Helio is going on. The plane needs to land immediately the closest airport is Gainesville Florida. The second pilot takes control a pilot flying has to make sure that the airplanes safe. Before they can render assistance to the pilot was in distress Allegiant brought in a new flight crew to get the passengers from Gainesville to southwest Florida. We're told the pilot who had the Caesar is doing okay. He's in stable condition tonight David that is good news right Steve thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.