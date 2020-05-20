Transcript for Paramedic returns home after helping out in New York

Finally tonight here, "America strong." So many parents who answered the call in this pandemic, knowing they would have to leave their own families for a time. Tonight, the mom who is finally home. It was more than a month ago. A group of paramedics and front line workers from Ohio gathering with their masks and their bravery. Leaving behind their families to help other families in desperate need in one of the epicenters of the virus, New York's Nassau county. Paramedic Leilani williams-lemonier was one of them. Leilani and the team from American medical response making the long drive. And the emergency calls when they got here were immediate. All of them, front line workers answering the call, with their loved ones back home. 42 days later, back in green, Ohio, in this living room, you can hear the voice saying turn around. Leilani's teenage children who had been so worried about their mom right there. Look out the window. Why do we want to look out the window? Mom? Mother! Reporter: The tears were immediate. 42 days after that mom answered the call to head to the fronts lines, she is home, telling us tonight she is overjoyed. The sacrifice being made across this country by health care workers going to the front lines. Mom! We salute her. Her children are glad she's home. We are just grateful for her service. Good night.

