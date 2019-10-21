Transcript for 4 more parents change pleas to guilty in college admissions scandal

college admissions cheating scandal, and just today, four parents have now changed their pleas to guilty. It comes amid those images of actress flesty Huffman, who pleaded guilty herself, now serving her 14-day sentence. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Today, four more parents embroiled in that college admissions scandal now changing their pleas to guilty. Including Manuel and Elizabeth Henriquez, who prosecutors say gloated with their daughter about getting away with cheating on her college entrance test. 18 of 35 parents have pleaded guilty, including felicity Huffman, who was spotted over the weekend outside federal prison in her inmate jumpsuit, walking to meet her daughter and husband, William H. Macy, for a visit. More than halfway through her two-week sentence for paying $15,000 to boost her daughter's S.A.T. Scores. Lori Loughlin and her husband are still fighting charges they paid $500,000 to pose their daughters as rowing recruits for usc. The prosecutor saying Loughlin would serve less time if she reached a deal. If it's after trial, I think certainly we'd be asking for something substantially higher. If she resolved her case short of trial, something a little lower than that. Reporter: And federal prosecutors are saying that additional charges are possible for those who opt against the plea bargain. David? All right, Eva, thank you.

