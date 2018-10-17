Transcript for Parents of missing Wisconsin teenager were shot to death: Police

There are breaking developments in the case of the missing 13-year-old girl whose parents were found dead in their Wisconsin home. Moments ago, police revealing how her parents died, and they fear her life is in danger, as well. ABC's Alex Perez from Wisconsin tonight. Reporter: Police dogs and forensic teams searching for any sign of 13-year-old Jayme Closs. Investigators think she was home when her parents were killed. Were her parents shot to death? Yes. Her parents died from gunshot wounds. That's why we're ruling this a homicide. There was no gun found on the scene. Reporter: Here at the home, authorities have set up a command center. You can see the police tape. This area remains a crime scene. More than 150 investigators now working the case. Police arrived at the home after a suspicious call to 911 about 1:00 A.M. Monday. No one spoke to the dispatcher, but the commotion police heard leads them to believe Jayme was in danger. No one was on there asking for anything, except we heard background noise and that's what these experts are working on, that 911 call, to break it down. Reporter: And David, since issuing that nationwide amber alert, authorities say they have received more than 400 tips they're following up on. David? Alex Perez. Alex, thank you.

