Parkgoers stranded on roller coaster after park suffers power outage

Many rides were brought to a standstill at an Ohio amusement park.
0:15 | 05/28/18

Transcript for Parkgoers stranded on roller coaster after park suffers power outage
And the scary moments at an amusement park in Ohio. That park in Cedar Point experiencing a power outage on this holiday. Bringing many rise to a standstill. You see the park goers traded on that roller coaster right there visitors had to be escorted down to safety.

