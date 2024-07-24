Part of I-95 remains shutdown following a devastating crash in North Carolina

Authorities report at least five people died in a severe crash involving two tractor-trailers and two passenger vehicles. One of the trucks was engulfed in flames in the middle of the road.

July 24, 2024

