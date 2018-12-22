Transcript for Partial government shutdown likely to continue until after Christmas

the president will remain in Washington for Christmas, the first lady now returning to D.C. From mar-a-lago, so they can spend the holiday together at the white house. This comes as the senate has abandoned efforts to reopen the federal government until after Christmas. Senators from both sides of the aisle arriving at the capitol this morning. Trying to come together on a spending bill. But they didn't happen. Senators, take a look at this, emptying the hallways. In the meantime, hundreds of thousands of federal employees are facing furloughs. In the nation's third partial shutdown of the year. ABC's Tara Palmeri starts us off from the capitol. Reporter: Tonight, a deadlock on the shutdown. Both sides digging in. The impasse coming down to funding over the president's border wall. This great country must have border security. We need the Democrats to give us their votes. Reporter: Democrats not backing down. President trump, if you want to open the government, you must abandon the wall, plain and simple. Reporter: Senate majority leader Mitch Mcconnell declaring the senate out of session until after Christmas. Republican lawmakers showing little optimism. Will it get done before Christmas? Doesn't look like it. I don't think so. Reporter: After a lunch with president trump, Republican lawmakers indicated they would settle for less than the $5 billion the president wanted for the wall, but are balking at senate minority leader chuck Schumer's offer of $1.3 billion, which was lower than his offer before the midterms. Does it have to be more than 2 billion? Let me tell you what it's got to be, it's got to make some sense. I've never written a book, but if I had written a book called "The art of the deal" I don't think I would take an offer of 1.3 billion when you previously offered me 1.6 billion. You wanna know how silly this is America? Chuck Schumer offered today 1.3 billion for the wall after he already agreed to 1.6 billion. Reporter: As of midnight today, more than 400,000 federal employees temporarily working without pay, including some border security officials. Benita brewer is a single mom working for customs and border patrol, and is being called into work, ruining her Christmas vacation. I dont think a lot of that is taken under consideration. When you hear government shutdown, I don't think most people realize the number of employees that are truly impacted. Reporter: Offices that also remain open -- department of defense, veterans affairs and the postal service. Both sides arguing this is a political stunt. People. It's no way to spend $5 billion for political bone. They just have a hatred for trump, they've won the house, they want the fight, they don't want to solve the problem. They are going backward not forward. All right, Tara joins us now. Vice president Mike pence made a visit to senate minority leader chuck Schumer's office to find a compromise to the wall funding. $2.1 billion for the border wall, that's much lower than the $5 billion that president trump was originally asking for. He was also looking to loosen the restriks on how the border security money could be spent. But Schumer's office tells us that unfortunately they're still very far apart. Tom. Tara with that new reporting. Tara, thank you. And this programming note,

