Transcript for Passenger attempts to break into plane cockpit: Authorities

Now, to those terrifying moments in the sky, a delta airlines jet from Los Angeles bound for Nashville forced to make an emergency landing. A passenger allegedly trying to break into the cockpit, screaming, "Stop this plane." Crew and passengers jumping into action, binding the man with zip ties. The FAA reporting at least 2,500 cases of unruly behavior just this year. Here's ABC's elwyn Lopez. Reporter: Tonight, the terrifying moment a passenger allegedly tried to make his way into a plane's locked cockpit. Stop this plane. Stop this plane. Reporter: The man screaming repeatedly for the plane to stop. The flight attendant was a he really was. He blocked the door. Reporter: Crew members and passengers jumping into action, taking him down. Is there still a struggle going on? He is restrained now, delta 386. I pulled my belt off to try and hog tie him with my belt and then another attendant came in and gave us plastic ties, managed to get that around his wrist. But that took awhile. He was real strong. Reporter: The man's shoes removed in order to bind his feet with zip ties before he was carried to the back of the aircraft. The larger picture here comes down to one thing and one thing only. That means absolute, positive assured denial of access to the cockpit in flight. Reporter: The delta flight with is 62 passengers and six crew aboard taking off from L.A.X. To Nashville, forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque. I was kind of whispering to him,"hey, calm down, we're going to get you there." Just trying to de-escalate him. Reporter: Delta airlines saying in a statement, "The aircraft landed without incident, and the passenger was removed by law enforcement." The FBI tonight now involved in the investigation. Reporter: Elwyn Lopez joining us now from Atlanta. And elwyn, this incident is just one of many in recent weeks. The FAA in part is blaming the pandemic. Reporter: Whit, while this latest incident is still under investigation, it comes amid a surge in unruly passenger behavior, prompting some airlines to continue to limit its alcohol services onboard, something that started during the pandemic. The FAA receiving at least 2,500 reports of unruly passenger behavior since the beginning of the year. More than 75% of those for refusing to wear masks. Whit? An alarming trend there. Elwyn, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.