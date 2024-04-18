Two passenger jets narrowly miss colliding at Reagan National Airport

A JetBlue flight to Boston's Logan Airport aborted takeoff in Washington, D.C., due to a runway encroachment by a Southwest Airlines plane.

April 18, 2024

