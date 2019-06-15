Transcript for Passenger plane skids off runway at Newark International Airport in New Jersey

Frightening moments at one of America's largest airports. A flight carrying 166 people skidding off the runway at Newark international. That plane veering off the pavement into the grass as it flew in from Denver. The plane had multiple flat tires. All flights temporarily grounded. No serious injuries reported. And a daring rescue off sea at cape hatteras. 100 miles offshore, the coast guard racing to pull a 55-year-old man and his wife from a cruise ship after he reportedly had been suffering abdominal pain. The team rushing to the helicopter and they were taken to a nearby hospital. An allergy attack nearly cost a man his life. The driver losing control, you see it here, in a fit of sneezes. His SUV slammed and flipped over, spinning on the road. The driver trapped inside. Good samaritans rushed over pushing the car upright before it burst into flames. Incredibly, he escaped with just a bruise. And in Florida city, air mail on a whole new level. Take a look at this. A postal worker caught on a doorbell camera chucking packages over a fence hard. There it go. You heard her. Surveillance shows her doing it more than once, even damaging one of the packages. The postal service apologizing to the owner saying he doesn't want the worker fired but just wants his mail delivered with more care.

