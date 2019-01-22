Passengers brawl midair during a flight to Singapore

A flight from Gold Coast airport to Singapore had to turn back to Australia after a man onboard started brawling with other passengers and had to be forcibly restrained.
01/22/19

Transcript for Passengers brawl midair during a flight to Singapore

