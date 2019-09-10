Transcript for Passengers lead protest for full refund during Norwegian Spirit cruise

Next tonight here, the passengers, including Americans, demanding refunds while still on the cruise ship. Here's Maggie Rulli. We want refunds! Reporter: Tonight, revolt on the high seas. Boo! Reporter: Hundreds of passengers on the Norwegian spirit furious after they say their cruise of a lifetime turned into a holiday from hell. You are not doing anything for anybody. Reporter: It was supposed to be a two-week mystical fjords cruise, leaving from England for ports in France, Holland, Iceland, Scotland and Ireland. Instead, passengers say, after high winds forced the ship to cancel the fist two stops, it headed to Norway, but passengers couldn't get off. One of the towns was closed to tourists. The next stops in Iceland and Scotland? Also reportedly cancelled. Norwegian offered 25% off their next cruise instead of a full refund. Passenges were livid. David in a statement, the cruise apologized, saying they only skipped one port and they would not confirm passenger accounts and said they're blaming the revised itinerary on bad weather, saying their priority remains the safety of the guests and the crew. David? Maggie, thank you.

