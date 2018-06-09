Transcript for Passengers report flu-like symptoms on 2 separate flights to Philadelphia

Also concerning scene unfolding late today the Philadelphia airport to separate flights. Coming in from overseas and passengers on all flights suddenly complaining of flu like symptoms. The CDC was waiting and ABC's eat a pilgrim is on the scene tonight. Tonight the new skier at another major American airport after twelve passengers complained of flu like symptoms after arriving in Philadelphia. All 250 passengers plus crew on two separate flight. Held as a precaution for medical review by the CDC and Philadelphia authorities. The American Airlines planes inbound from Paris and Munich at the sick passengers were returning from celebrating the religious pilgrimage Haj in Saudi Arabia. This incident on the heels of an emirates flight from Dubai. Yeah. That was quarantined Wednesday after landing in New York's JFK. That plane packed with more than 500 people some also returning from the highs and. Help people film playing it must be. Tonight the new York public Health Department saying tests showed the sick passengers on that emirates flight did have the flu. David the passengers here in Philadelphia complained of sore throats and costs while in customs all the passengers here have been released David.

