{"duration":"1:52","description":"Authorities said four people were seen running from the RV, which had stalled on the track; the crash sent a large fireball into the skies over Los Angeles.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67240760","title":"Passengers scramble to escape after commuter trains slams into RV","url":"/WNT/video/passengers-scramble-escape-commuter-trains-slams-rv-67240760"}