Transcript for Patriots newest star Antonio Brown still preparing to play in NFL game

Antonio brown, sources say the NFL has to plans to stop him from playing this weekend, amid the new allegations and the lawsuit. Here's Kaylee Hartung. Reporter: Tonight, the patriots' newest star on the practice field, continuing to prepare to play this Sunday, as the NFL investigates allegations of sexual assault against Antonio brown. Sources tell ABC news the league has no plans at this time to put the wide receiver on the commissioner's exempt list. Players on that list are ineligible to play or practice but still get paid. A civil lawsuit filed earlier this week by brown's former fitness trainer Brittney Taylor accuses the pro bowler of assaulting her on at least three separate occasions. Brown, who denies the allegations, appearing to address the claims in this social media post. No matter what they say, no matter what they hate, somebody's still got to go to work. Reporter: The video LIV streamed from Tom Brady's training facility. It's called tb 12. Reporter: Tonight, patriots head coach Bill Belichick refusing to weigh in on any NFL decision. No, I don't have any comment on that. Not a decision I would make. Reporter: Antonio brown hasn't been charged criminally. Sources telling ABC news brown's accuser is scheduled to talk to the league next week. Kaylee, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.