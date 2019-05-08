Transcript for Pelosi: 'We have a golden opportunity to save lives'

Those calls directed at lawmakers everywhere, including the U.S. Senate tonight. Legislation passed by Republicans and Democrats in the house that would strengthen background checks for all gun sales was already passed, it's been sitting in the senate. And this number tonight. 94% of Americans favor stronger background checks. So, let's get to Mary Bruce, live on the hill tonight. And I know the hallways of congress are empty right now, leaders home on recess, but there have been growing calls for Mitch Mcconnell to call the senate back from vacation and take action. Reporter: Democrats are trying to up the pressure on Republicans, demands that Mcconnell call lawmakers back to Washington to act on these bills that have been sitting on Mcconnell's desk since February. But so far, Mcconnell is resisting those calls. Instead, in a statement tonight, he is encouraging top Republicans to, quote, reflect on the subjects the president raised and engage in bipartisan discussions of potential solutions. But David, that is not going to satisfy Democrats, who tonight are quick to point out that Mcconnell's statement does not mention background checks or gun safety measures.

