Penn President Elizabeth Magill resigns amid backlash

Elizabeth Magill resigned on Saturday following backlash, after declining to say before Congress that a call for genocide against Jews would violate the University's code of conduct.

December 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live