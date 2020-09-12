Pentagon fires, suspends 14 top Army leaders and enlisted personnel

A three-month investigation into the culture and climate at Fort Hood after the death of Vanessa Guillen found a number of issues, including that the response to sexual harassment was “ineffective.”
1:40 | 12/09/20

